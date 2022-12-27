LP Rejects Thisday Poll, Says Peter Obi Popular Across The Federation

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The Labour Party ( LP) on Wednesday said it disagreed with an analysis by THISDAY newspaper which claimed its presidential candidate, Peter Obi is non-existent in some states in the Northern parts of the country.

A THISDAY poll – The Explainer – released by the THISDAY 2023 Election Centre had said Peter Obi is non-existent in Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi and Zamfara and Borno but has a strong foothold in the South East and South South.

The poll also ranked Obi third behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is placed in fourth position.

However, Speaking with DAILYINDEPENDENT, the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko said contrary to the claim, Obi is popular in all the states of the federation as Labour Party is reaching out to all the 176, 846 polling units in Nigeria.

He said “As we speak today, we are having meeting with all the contestants in the party including the party structures with Peter Obi himself. The idea is not about Peter Obi not existing in Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno or Jigawa as claimed by the THISDAY Election Centre. Right now as we speak, Peter Obi is present and popular in all the states of the federation”.

“In Labour Party, our targets are the polling units and that is exactly what we are strategising to reach out to and penetrate. Our goal is to reach out to the 176, 846 polling units across the federation. That is our target and we are going to achieve that”.

“We believe that will resonate perfectly than having the conventional party structures that we use to have which requires oiling every now and then. The structures that we intend to do will trickle down to all the wards, local governments and states of the federation. Once we can across to all the polling units, they will be our canvassers and they will mobilise votes for Peter Obi in the presidential election”.



https://independent.ng/lp-rejects-thisday-analysis-says-peter-obi-popular-across-federation/

