Man Beats Brother To Death For Stealing In Lagos

The Lagos state police command has launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly beat his brother to death for allegedly stealing a school’s property, IGBERETV reports.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijede on the outskirts of Lagos was informed on Monday, December 26, that a 32-year-old, security guard in the school, Samson was caught escaping with stolen items.

The items allegedly stolen were five Plasma TVs, one generator, one air-conditioner, one pumping machine and one Wi-Fi modem.

He said the older brother killed his sibling while punishing him for “bringing disgrace to their family”.

Hundeyin said;

“His brother, one Yahaya, got hold of the suspect and tied his hands and legs before proceeding to beat him for theft and bringing disgrace to the family.

“In the process, the suspect died and his brother fled.

“Based on the report, the police visited the scene, took necessary action and evacuated the corpse to Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

He hopes that Yahaya will be arrested by operatives of the command for allegedly killing Samson.



