Man Celebrates His Girlfriend Who Returned N75,000 Sent By A Male Admirer

A Nigerian Twitter user has taken to the microblogging platform to celebrate his girlfriend who ‘returned’ N75,000 sent to her by a male admirer.

He said he never believed such things happen, until he witnessed it.

He pointed out that his girlfriend did well to return the money to the man.

Twitter user, Adekunle M.B Ayomade wrote:

So this guy finally got a chance to speak to my babe and boom e send am 75k as gift. Omo I thought you all were always capping about stories like this, ajeh na man Dey do man true true, she sent it back oo I was so damn proud and happy. [she told me she sent it back]



https://twitter.com/Mr_Yomadey/status/1601658108946051073?t=0afLxeKOKV1Ho9FBVUsAKQ&s=19

For those asking, she was selling something so he came to buy, he was to pay N2800 and he asked if he could pay with transfer and she agreed. So instead of her to see a credit of N2800 she then saw N75000. She had to reject and insist that he gets his money back.



https://twitter.com/Mr_Yomadey/status/1601978190947405824?t=ST29eKCDZeH7kcNMFRMVTQ&s=19

