Man Celebrates His Mum Who Graduated After Dropping Out To Send Him To School (Pics)

Man Celebrates His Mum Who Graduated After Dropping Out To Send Him To School (Photos)

A man has taken to Twitter to celebrate his mother who graduated years after dropping out of school so he could get educated, IGBERETV reports.

The young man shared photos of him and his mother in matching blue outfits.

One of his posts read;

“Today My Mum Defends her degree after leaving her admission in 2002 just so that I could be educated and have Life

20years later she’s defending her degree

Mother’s are the Best

The Human Form of Sacrificial Lamb

Respect to all the mother’s out there”

“Fun fact

She graduates with a Higher CGPA than I did

Life”



https://twitter.com/CoCoPaPiOfPH/status/1605449061540192256?s=19

