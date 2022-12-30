Man Collapses And Dies While Purchasing Fuel In Oyo

There was commotion at a fuel station in Oluyole Estate in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, when a yet-to-be-identified man slumped and died while queueing up to purchase petrol on Thursday, December 29, IGBERETV reports.

There has been a scarcity of petrol in most parts of the country.

According to reports, other motorists who were scampering to purchase the product got to know the man had passed on when he couldn’t move his car as the queue progressed.

The deceased had rested his head on the steering of his car with registration number AKD 878 GP, giving the impression that he was sleeping. Motorists behind him pressed their car horns to alert him to move forward but there was no movement. This made them come down from their vehicles in order to ‘wake him up.’ It was at this point that it was discovered that he was unconscious.

The victim’s car has been moved to the nearest police station, while his corpse has been deposited in a morgue. The state police command is yet to comment on this development, as at the time of this report.



