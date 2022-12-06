Man Depressed After Being Dumped By A Lady He Sponsored Through School (Photos)

A Twitter user identified as SirFreshSemi has taken to his page to announce that his girlfriend whom he sponsored through school has ditched him for another man.

According to him, he even bought a car for her last year. He added that he has been crying since he found out and doesn’t think he can live anymore.

SirFreshSemi wrote:

After sponsoring this girl through school she left me for another man. This was the same girl I bought a car for last year.

I’m so depressed and sad, can’t eat nor sleep. I have been crying since I find out.

I’m tired of this life. I don’t think I can live anymore. ��

People advised me to collect the car back but I still love her and want her to be happy even after breaking my heart into pieces.



