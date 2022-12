A 99years old man has divorced his wife of 77years because he just found out that she cheated on him with her former lover, 60years ago

This makes them the oldest divorced couple in the world.

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cmqbx_jp2UE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ITLiBZCnTI

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related