Man Escapes Death In Terrible Accident Along Enugu Road (Photos)

A Young Man Identified As Roland Moses, narrowly escaped death in a motor accident which occurred along Enugu road on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

He Took to Facebook on Friday, As Sighted By NaijaCover, to thank God for saving his life.

He Wrote:

“Where would I have been if it was not for his grace. My life is a living testimony. God saved me from a terrible accident yesterday along Enugu road. Gold nor silver I’ve noon for him but I say thank you Jesus,” he wrote.

See Photos From The Accident As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

