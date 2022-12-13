Man Stabs Friend Over N200 Indian Hemp In Adamawa (Photo)

A 19-year-old man identified as Sadiq Safiyanu has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly stabbing his friend, Ibrahim Dole, with a machete while fighting over N200 Indian hemp, IGBERETV reports.

The police dragged both men before the Jimeta Area Court II in Adamawa state for offenses ranging from the disturbance of public peace, inciting disturbance and causing hurt contrary to sections 79, 80 and 217 of the penal code law.

The police say Sadiq, stabbed Ibrahim in the hand on the 10th December, 2022, while fighting over the Indian Hemp.

According to police investigations, Sadiq sent a boy to buy him the banned substance, however, on his way back, the little boy was stopped by Ibrahim who then collected the hemp from him and seized it.

When Sadiq got wind of the situation, he picked up a machete and went to confront Ibrahim. Ibrahim removed the Indian hemp from his pocket and showed it to Sadiq, stating that no man born of a woman will collect it from him. A fight ensued between both men and in the process, Sadiq stabbed Ibrahim in his hand.

Following their arraignment, both men pleaded guilty. After the defendants’ plea, the Prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable him call a witness for the purpose of corroboration.

The court presided by Abubakar Balarabe, adjourned the case to the 10th January, 2023, for corroboration and summary trial.



