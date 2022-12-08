IGBERETV report

Man Stabs His Wife To Death During An Argument Over Water In Lagos (Photo)

The police in Lagos have arrested a 49-year-old man identified as Lawrence Itape for allegedly stabbing his wife, Rebecca Itape, 47, to death at their home in Seaside estate, Badore in Ajah on Monday, December 5.

Preliminary investigations showed that the couple had a disagreement over water. The argument degenerated into a fight and in the process, Lawrence allegedly used the kitchen knife to stab his wife in the neck.

The matter was reported to the police at Langbasa who effected Mr Itape’s arrest.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at a mortuary in Yaba. Police sources say the man has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department SCIID, Panti and will be charged to court as soon as possible.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl21ooINX19/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

