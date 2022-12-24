Man Steals Community Power Cables To Buy Christmas Dress For His Girlfriend (Photos)

IGBERETV report

2 Men Who Stole Community Power Cables to Buy Xmas Dress for Girlfriend Arrested (Photos)

Two criminals were reportedly caught yesterday by vigilante at Okpachala, Idah LG area of Kogi state for stealing of aluminium cable meant for community electricity.

During an interview with one of the criminals, he said it was because of a lady he promised to buy Christmas clothes that pushed him to the act, while his second blamed devil.



https://m.facebook.com/groups/3059696064360221/permalink/3254938311502661/

