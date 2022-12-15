Man Vows Two Months Vacation To Celebrate If Oshiomhole Emerges As Senator

Shey You Dey Whine Me : Man Set To Go On Two Months Vacation When Oshiomhole Emerges As Senator

Shey you dey whine me is Nigerian slang for “Are you kidding me?” or “Are you serious?”

Is our Oga being serious? Our respected mentor has stated that he will be taking a two-month vacation and this is why.

In a novel way, an Edo State socialite based in Abuja has expressed his admiration for former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. According to the business mogul known simply as Uncle Joe, if Oshiomhole is elected as a senator, he will take a two-month vacation knowing full well that the former APC National Chairman will pick up where he left off as the State’s Executive Governor.

He claims Adams, who is qualified for the Senate presidency, would establish a strong legislative system that would improve government performance throughout the federation. According to him, the former NLC president would not go into the Red Chambers reading newspapers and sleeping off, but would instead raise the bar of legislative performance by making robust contributions that would have an impact on the masses.

“I am not a politician, but I am a huge fan of Adams Oshiomhole because of his previous performances as the executive governor of my state. I recall how he transformed the state capital from an ancient to a metropolitan city, how he restored the glory of Benin City, and how he changed the face of Edo North. His administration had a human face, and it is encouraging to hear that he has accepted the offer of his constituents to come out and represent them in the Edo North Senatorial district.

As you are aware, I am from Edo South, Oredo to be precise, and as I previously stated, I am not a politician but am only interested in good governance. Adams Oshiomhole’s emergence as a senator would not only put Edo North on the global map, but also the state as a whole. Looking at the current political landscape, it is safe to say that the next Senate President should be from the South South, and we would be delighted to see Oshiomhole emerge as the next Senate President.

We trust his judgement and his ability to identify with the common man, which has been a hallmark of his career since his days in the textile industry. Oshiomhole has always distinguished himself as a man who represents the people in whatever capacity he has found himself.

In fact, I would take a two-month leave from business to celebrate Adams Oshiomhole’s election as a senator, knowing perfectly well that Edo State would be a great beneficiary of the respected leader. I would give myself a well-deserved rest, knowing that my state would soon be back on track toward sustainable development.

I want to congratulate my Edo North brothers in advance for deeming Oshiomhole worthy of taking up the mantle of leadership at a time when the nation requires such committed and selfless leaders to lead the country to the desired level of greatness.”

Wow, this is so inspiring and encouraging. It goes a long way toward demonstrating that in whatever capacity we find ourselves, we should use it to do our best for humanity.

So, in your opinion, is it appropriate for Uncle Joe to take a two-month vacation to honour a quintessential statesman who has brought honour to his people during this global economic crisis?

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/shey-you-dey-whine-me-man-set-to-go-on-two-months-vacation-if-oshiomhole-emerges-senate-president/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related