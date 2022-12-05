Man Who Accused Innoson Of Selling Subpar Vehicles Is Member Of Tinubu Campaign (Pix)

Man Who Accused Innoson of Selling Subpar Vehicles Is a Member of Tinubu Campaign Council

By Abimbola Abatta

Suleiman Babachir Lawal, the Twitter user who accused Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing of selling subpar products is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A letter obtained from his Facebook page revealed that Lawal was appointed a member of the Logistics and Support Services for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on November 22.

FIJ had published a report revealing that Lawal deleted his account after shortly after making the claim on Twitter.

Many Nigerians have questioned his “unfounded” accusations and resultant deactivation of his Twitter account. Unable to directly call him out on Twitter since his account has been deleted, Nigerians who are not pleased with the APC loyalist’s allegation have gone to Facebook to demand an explanation from him.

“Hello, I think you mistakenly deleted your tweets and Twitter account before seeing a very important reply to a post you made. Anyway, Innoson Vehicles is looking for you and your father to explain your tweet o. Please don’t delete your Facebook mistakenly too,” Chinyere Adaugo Iroemeh commented under Lawal’s last post on his Facebook page.

Donald Santiago Leo, another Facebook user, wrote, “Go and answer Innoson. He’s committed to ensuring you’re legally and practically satisfied. Ready to replace your father’s car so he can have better one for his farm work.”

Ifeanyichukwu Muo also wrote, “Why the pull-down syndrome in this bad economy of Nigeria? Why the blatant lies against Innoson motors? Do you wish the firm to close because of unnecessary sentiments? Don’t you consider the workers and their respective dependants? Well, every action must be paid here or thereafter.”



