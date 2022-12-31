Manchester City Vs Everton 1 – 1 – (Full Time)

Defending champions Manchester City will host Everton at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture on Saturday. The Citizens are second in the league standings, five points behind leaders Arsenal and cannot afford to slip at this stage of the season.

City are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against Everton and will hope to bag another routine victory in front of their own fans. Erling Haaland has been in a league of his own and became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in midweek against Leeds.

Everton continue to struggle for form as they succumbed to their third successive defeat in the league on Monday. They are currently reeling at the 17th spot with just 14 points from 16 matches.

