Manchester United Vs Nottingham Forest Today At 9pm

United’s Premier League season resumes on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup as they welcome Steve Cooper’s side at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have somewhat of a defensive dilemma with centre-backs Martinez and Varane having not yet returned to the club after deep runs in Qatar with their international sides, as Argentina beat France in the World Cup final.

It is also unclear if fellow centre-back Maguire will feature after Ten Hag revealed he had been hit with an illness, although the Dutchman did confirm that the England international was back in training and that he was ‘happy’ with him.

