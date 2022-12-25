‘Marry Me! I Will Bring Half Of The Cost Of The Wedding’ – She Just Told Him

Hi guys. It’s Christmas morning but let me have your thoughts on this.

Just coming back from early morning Christmas service of my church. I have a friend (a girl] that is just a normal hello/hi kind of friend. Nothing between us.

At the close of service, she met me and suggested that I marry her. Initially I thought she was joking but she reaffirmed her stand saying that she has been given all manner of ģreenlights but it’s like I take her for a sister. She bluntly asked that if I like her, I should marry her and that she will provide half of the cost of the wedding. I didn’t know what to say cos truly, that’s a first time for me.

She knows my woman and I told her so but she’s was like, ‘your woman can’t give you this offer that I’m giving you and it’s better you marry who loves you more than you love her.

I don’t really like her in a romantic way. I See her more as a friend but this move from her got me thinking.

I love my woman and but I know she’s not ready right now either. What will you do if you’re in my shoes.

Insults are welcomed too. Based on nairaland way

