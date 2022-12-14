‘Marrying A Masturbator! How I Caught My Wife Masturbating’

Sorry my people this might be a bit long.

Yeah, be careful, just like every other addiction. Anything your partner do while dating will most likely continue in marriage, be warned.

I had sex an explosive sex life with my wife when we were dating and few years after marriage. We makeout everywhere with any little opportunity. Now we are almost 5 years in marriage and things have changed, though it has been coming gradually.

The last time we had sex was like 3 weeks ago, make I suck, NO, make I use hand, NO, and na she give me signal to come do ooo, I vex run my thing, cum and told her sex with her is now more of work. she got angry, I no send. Later in the morning, she brought the matter and I told her yes, she is making sex look like work, that she probably don’t enjoy sex with me anymore. She started saying its pressure, stress,….but I know it’s all lie, I had my suspicion (she doesn’t cook nor wash, virtually does nothing at home now aside her work which closes early and baby who we all look after).

3 days ago, I had a dream abut her, I prayed about it, she asked me about it and I refused t tell. Guys, throughout yesterday, conji wan kill me ooo, I just busy myself with phone. Later in the night, I came in and saw her sleeping, I surf net small , come sleep. I had another dream about her, woke up and time check, past 1 am. I saw her pressing her phone, probably doing her facebook as usual, that her fav app. Na so my suspicion start to play ooo, she started masturbating right there again, I vex but keep calm (this is not the first time ooo, normal level).

Now, this is why I’m angry, I LUV ORAL too much, its my favourite part of love making, for sometimes now, anytime I start my movement going downward on her, she will stop me, make I use hand na, NO, but see Aunty put her hand for THERE now. I’m not surprise, why? Because she confessed to me when dating that she is addicted to masturbation but working on it, that she will stop. Out of love I didn’t judge her, no one is a saint, I also saw it as maybe we can work things from there, bringing it in to our love making to spice things up in our sex life but now, I see my wife prefer masturbation to my oral and sex in its entirety. Guys forget, I’m not hyping myself but I dey try for oral. I can be there, 30min, 1 hr doing my thing (magic), and the result Is always awesome, as I gain more satisfaction in seeing my partner having orgasm than anything else.

Prior to now, because of excuses and stuffs, I have stopped asking for sex but anytime she gives signal, I go deliver. Now, I have made up my mind kind of, make she continue her masturbation, anytime conji hook me, I will find someone to give me mouth action till I’m relieved and movee. Worst case, 3k or 5k. You cant be starving me giving excuses while doing your thing. After all, this is one of the sins of marriage we were told during our class and she know.

I’m not a fan of f*cking outside, I neva enter another woman since we got married though I had enough changes and the pressure and I still don’t want to, not because of her though because she probably doesn’t deserve it but I’m going to get my BJ and have myself relieved issa decision I don’t think I will stop unless God says otherwise.

I will continue to be the loving husband she know, I wont change, I will even get better just as she continue to be the loving wife that she is, but we all have urge to be quenched.

So guys, don’t overlook anything you cant overlook in marriage, e get why! Once most people get what they want, they tend to change or show their real self and marriage isn’t an exception. Some just want the name “married” and have kids (like my wife, after all, she don marry, don get pikin) and once they achieve this, anything can follow though it ought not to be so. Its all my fault sha, I overlook everything ( probably because I know non is perfect and I saw some good traits in her) I wanted companionship as my main reason for marriage but hers were different(though see like attention die), I should have known better. Please marry who have same marriage goals as you.

Finally, this is not to discourage anyone from marriage , marriage is a beautiful thing and I’m happy I’m married and I love my baby (make una no think am oooo). Just pray and marry a good wife like me (even better).

#Peace!

