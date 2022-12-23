Mass Shooting At Kurdish Center In Paris. 3 Dead, Shooter Arrested

2 people were killed and 4 injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said & the shooter, 69, had been arrested.

The gunman’s motives remain unclear, with 2/4 of the injured left in a serious condition, the French officials said.



https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1606259826966888449?t=tUA7lvuH3o7zBdyOM0HY_g&s=19

UPDATE: Three people have been killed and four others injured after a gunman opened fire in Paris at a local Kurdish cultural centre.

A man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the shooting.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1606278370374852609?t=rTDelO2lQYv7du1U_1mOWA&s=19

Target of this shooting in Central Paris was a Kurdish community centre. Both victims who were killed are Kurdish. The 10th anniversary of the assassination of three Kurdish women politicians by Turkish intelligence in same city is 2 weeks away.



https://twitter.com/GiranOzcan/status/1606259452398620673?t=yk708I0RAY7OFjP5_CFanA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related