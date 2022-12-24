By Funmilayo Fabunmi

The Chief Executive officer of Max Air, Bashir Mangal, is dead.

A statement made available by the media consultant to the airline said Mangal died in the early hours of Friday, December 23, 2022.

The statement read in part, “Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/ CEO Max Air in the early hours of today Friday 23rd December 2022.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Reacting to the development, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the late aviation expert was known for his diligence in business and patriotism.

“I am saddened to hear of the death of Bashir Barau Mangal, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Max Air.

I knew Bashir as a man with a high entrepreneurial spirit, having come from a renowned Bangal family of Katsina, who are well known for their diligence in business and patriotism in nation-building.

“He distinguished himself in the aviation industry by maintaining standards that ensured comfort to the flying public and, by extension, was known to have brought smiles to those around him.

“On behalf of my family and my team, I offer my condolences to the Mangal family and pray for Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.



https://punchng.com/just-in-max-air-ceo-mangal-is-dead/?amp

