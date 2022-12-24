May Edochie Replies Husband, Yul, After He Publicly Asked For Her Forgiveness

May Edochie Replies Her Husband, Yul, After He Publicly Asked For Her Forgiveness

May Edochie has replied her husband, actor Yul Edochie, who a few days ago came online to publicly ask her for forgiveness for marrying actress Judy, as a second wife, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, May pointed out that she has already forgiven her husband with regards to the issue on ground as it was in the interest of her mental health and inner peace. She mentioned that she has no hate for the father of her children but that as she had earlier stated, she will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy or be numbered as a wife.

Her post reads;

” I strongly believe that mistakes are a major part of human existence. It is our response to these errors that count. In other words, forgiveness is one thing, and righting a wrong is another.

FORGIVENESS is the highest | most beautiful form of love for me. There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present, and future with respect to the issue on ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace.

I decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear. I am still very much incapable of HATING anyone, let alone the father of my children. The fact remains that anyone can choose to practice POLYGAMY, but can’t be impelled to accept what was never bargained for.

To reaffirm my stands, I will not be CAJOLED into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values.

I will not be NUMBERED in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a CATHOLIC marriage of 18 years following a long term premarital relationship.

This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant “show” on the social media space where our kids are growing into unless it is absolutely necessary. Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers.

May GOD in His infinite mercy and compassion guide us all in the right direction.

Merry Christmas in advance everyone!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhVnP6srY8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related