‘May God Keep Daddy Adeboye. That Man Is A True Man Of God’

I’ve been under a few other men of God but none stood out for me like pastor Adeboye. As in the power of God I’ve experienced from him, his humility and genuine walk and spiritual exercises just makes him outstanding among his fellow GOs.

Yesterdays holy ghost service was one of a kind. The power of God truly came down and I felt it. When he was doing the 360 turn, the power of God was just moving so heavily I felt I was going to throw up my spirit from within me. My spirit was literally trying to jump out of my body. Hmmm…. God is truly with Adeboye..

May God keep him for us. Amen.

I am blessed.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related