Mayor Of London, Sadiq Khan, Reacts To Asake’s Brixton Academy Concert Incident

My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy.
Eight people were taken to hospital, with four in critical condition.
An urgent investigation is underway and I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night.
I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.
I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.
Sadiq Khan|Mayor of London
