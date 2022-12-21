Mbappé Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes As He Turns 24 (Photo)

France footballer, Kylian Mbappé, has thanked his fans for their birthday wishes, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the French star striker shared a photo of himself blowing out candle flames to mark his 24th birthday.

He captioned the photo;

“24

Merci à tous pour vos messages.” which translates to “24 Thank you all for your messages.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmZ8sJtsmb8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Mbappé who won the World Cup in 2018 is the winner of the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot award after scoring eight goals at the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including a hat-trick in Sunday’s final against Argentina.

