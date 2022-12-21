Popular comedian MC Peteru is dead. News sources hinted that the popular entertainer died on Wednesday 22 December 2022. As at the time of this news report, GISTMASTER gathered that most of MC Peteru friends in the industry such as Woli Agba, Dele Omo woli agba and others are already mourning the popular Ibadan based comedian. His real name is Owomoyela Oluwatobi Lawrence.

Most people have been asking what happened to MC Peteru. He was said to have been battling lung cancer for some time. More details later.

Peteru biography shows he was the only son in a family of seven. He had 4 sisters. Though his state of origin was Ondo state, he was raised in Ibadan, Oyo state. He graduated from the department of Purchase and Supply from The Polytechnic,Ibadan.

