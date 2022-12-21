Men Eat From Heaps Of Fufu At Food-Eating Competition In Cross River (Pix, Video)

IGBERETV report
Men Eat From Heaps Of Fufu At Food-Eating Competition In Cross-River (Photos, Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ATI9jl5mec
A group of men participated in the food-eating competition at a cultural festival in Ogoja, Cross River State on Sunday.
The event is a yearly agro-product & cultural exhibition with traditional arts competitions along Ogoja-Iyala road in Cross River State.
In this video, the men sat in front of huge mounds of Fufu with pots of soup, eating as the crowd cheered for their favourites.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmYkrxzDP25/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link