Mention The Foods You Don’t Like

This is probably thread number infinity of this topic but ah well

– Peanuts

– Tomatoes on their own (I can stomach it when it’s wedged in a sandwich or something, cut up into very tiny slices)

– ANY type of fresh fish that hasn’t been grilled (not to be confused with crustaceans, I’m talking tilapia, croaker etc…yuck)

– Ewa agoyin

– Garri with milk (you people who eat this need to be sectioned)

– Nigerian fufu (I still have anxiety from when I first tasted it)

– Sardines (too many small bones, maybe because I’m lazy and want my chewing to be straightforward. Why do I need a GPS to navigate my way around the fish. I don’t care if the bones are ‘soft’)

