Mercy Chinwo & Husband, Pastor Blessed, Celebrate First Christmas Together (Pics)

Mercy Chinwo And Husband, Pastor Blessed, Celebrate First Christmas Together (Photos)

Nigerian gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, shared new photos of themselves as they celebrate their first Christmas together, IGBERETV reports.

The photos were captioned on Instagram;

“Merry Christmas from “THE BLESSED NATION” to you with ❤

We pray that you continually experience the Love of Christ this season and beyond”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmj9QH4DcSX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

