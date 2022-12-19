Messi Should Not Have Won Best Player Of The Tournament (Opinion)

First I want to say congratulations to Argentina but….

Why was Messi given the best player of the tournament instead of Mbappe? Even if it was given to Messi I think it should have been shared with Mbappe! That is 2 best players of the tournament!

Someone said because Messi won the world cup.

Let me remind you all that in 2014 Germany won the world cup yet Messi who didn’t win the cup still was given best player of the tournament that year.

This is the reason many people still prefer CR7 because he is not pampered like this. And all his achievements were done with so much hate from even people around.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related