Messi’s Reaction After Winning His First Ever World Cup

CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!

So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it. Thank you so much my family, to all who support me and also who believed in us. we prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all the Argentinians. We did it!!! [b]Let’s go ARGENTINA DAMN IT!!!. we are seeing eachother very soon[/b].

