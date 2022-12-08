Military Under Pressure To Compromise 2023 Elections — Chief Of Defence Staff

The Nigerian military on Thursday said although it is facing constant pressure to compromise the 2023 elections, Nigerians can be rest assured that it would remain neutral.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, disclosed this to journalists at the 61st session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According the him, military personnel face pressure through inducements, but the armed forces would remain apolitical as it is taking the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the directive of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to maintain neutrality.

Irabor said personnel are being trained to be more professional even as the rules of engagement have been codified for distribution before, during and after the elections.

The CDS also revealed that several military rescue operations and negotiations have led to the freeing of at least 300,000 people from the hands of their abductors since 2014 while refugees who fled the North-East due to insurgency, have started to return.

He said that former insurgents, now being trained, would graduate in February next year before their reintegration into the society. He added that the military is recruiting more personnel into all branches of the security services.

The goal, Irabor said, is to increase the number of on-the-ground personnel to combat insurgency and banditry and curtail oil theft which will eventually lead to increased crude oil production.



https://punchng.com/2023-military-under-pressure-to-compromise-election-cds/

