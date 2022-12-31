Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Endorse Tinubu/Shettima

The National body of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore endorse Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen Kashim Shettima for President and Vice-President for the 2023 General Elections at its national rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

