Actors Mo Bimpe And Adedimeji Lateef, Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Actors, Mo Bimpe and her husband, Adedimeji Lateef, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today Thursday, December 22, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to their respective Instagram handle, the couple shared loved-up photos of themselves as they praised each other.

Adedimeji wrote;

“It’s a year already , still standing strong because forever is the deal .

Alhamdulilah Robil Alamin . May Allah be praised.

Like the sun , thought of your rises with me every morning, only to rest with me as I lay my head to sleep in the middle of the night and I am never tired of it .

May his mercy and blessings never depart from us .

Thank you for the peace you bring , thank you for your subtleness , thank you for taking care of this big baby even when you are suppose to be the baby .

Thank you for making me work on myself , thank you for discorvering alot that I don’t even see in myself , you have constantly bring out the best in me Rahmah . I just want to let you know that loving you is so sweet , if I have to marry you again and again, be rest assured that Ade will do it again and again with you .

Happy anniversary to us my love . May Allah never forsake us . I love you sweetheart @mo_bimpe”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmdZWG-oebK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On her part, Bimpe wrote;

“One year ago ,I said YES to forever to the most amazing man

Dear hubby @adedimejilateef

The best day of my life is the day I married you , the second best day is the day I met you and the third best day is the day I said YES to marrying you lol

I thank God everyday for having you in my life ,Thank you for choosing me to spend your life with

I find myself lucky and blessed as I found my soulmate and best friend in my husband. You have shown me exactly what Love really is, you are the reason for my happy days and my comfort on my sad days , you cheer my successes and encourage me when I fail . I am so proud to be your wife

Thank you for fostering peace in our marriage, I have had a wonderful year in peace with you my love

Thank you for the special memories we’ve made and for the years to come , can’t wait to enjoy many more special moments with you . Happy first wedding anniversary my big baby , the father of our unborn children, Baba ibeji

This time next year ,We’ll be celebrating this day with our babies I Love You So Much okomi

#adeadeforever”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmdqDLzJZAI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://igberetvnews.com/1434522/actors-mo-bimpe-adedimeji-lateef-celebrate-first-wedding-anniversary-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related