The Federal High Court Abuja has found Dr Doyin Okupe guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki and also sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu while delivering judgement on Monday, held that the action of Okupe, who is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), violated the Money Laundering Act.

The court sentenced Okupe, who is the Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, to two years imprisonment on count 34 with an option of a fine of N500,000.

The court also sentenced him to two years imprisonment on counts 35 to 59 with an option fine of N500,000. The option of fine is to run consecutively on each count while the sentence is to run concurrently. The sentence to run from the day of delivering the judgment.

The court noted that it refrains from making any custodial order, but the convict is the property of the state.

The judge also gave Okupe till 4:30 pm before being taken into custody. Okupe was found guilty in counts 34 to 59 o the charges.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/19/money-laundering-okupe-found-guilty-sentenced-to-two-years-in-prison/

