Money Looted In 8 Years Enough To Pay Every Nigerian N732,000 – PSC Commissioner

Money looted in 8 years enough to pay every Nigerian N732,000, says PSC commissioner, Najatu Mohammed

A national commissioner in the Police Service Commission, PSC, Najatu Mohammed, has said that money looted by appointees of government in the last eight years is enough to pay every citizen N732,000.

She stated this during a special interview with Freedom FM, Kano, as part of an award presentation and public lecture recently held in honor of a police officer, Daniel Itse Amah.

The event was organized by the Center for Awareness on Justice and Accountability, CAJA, in collaboration with the Penlight Center for New Media Innovation.

DAILY NIGERIAN reports that Mr Amah, an assistant commissioner of police, had rejected a $200,000 bribe from an armed robbery suspect in April 2022.

The rights activist explained that if the trend is not tackled, by 2030 every citizen would be able to get over N1.4 million if looted funds are to be returned and shared.

“From 2014 till date, what was stolen in this country is huge. If it were to be shared to every citizen, from a child that was born today, to a 100-year-old person, everyone will get N732,000 each.

“And if the trend continues, according to our research, by 2030, it will get worse. If all looted funds were to be returned and shared, everyone would get over N1.4 million as their share,” the PSC commissioner added.

Mrs Mohammed said the only way the country can get it right by tackling and rejecting corrupt government officials.

“The biggest threat to this country is bribery and corruption. It is the foundation of all the calamities that are currently bedevilling this country,” she added.



