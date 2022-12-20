More Pictures & Video As Atiku & Okowa Campaign In Katsina State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtVw2R7eY-k

Anyone who still thinks that Tinubu stands a chance of getting anything in Katsina or the North should bury that thought.

The sea of passionate and enthusiastic men and women who trooped out to welcome H.E Atiku Abubakar in Katsina today is a clear indication that Tinubu is simply wasting his time, because the people have rejected him and his party.

From the North to the South, millions of Nigerians continue to embrace the candidacy of H.E Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, a ticket that is set to revolutionize governance in Nigeria with a RESET agenda designed to help rescue our country and reverse all the retrogressive policies unleashed on the citizens by the directionless government of the APC.

To judge APC and what their party has done to our country is up to God, but to ensure we kick them out of power at all levels so that their judgement can start here is a responsibility all patriotic Nigerians must embrace.

As One we can get it done!!!!!

Dr Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

For More Follow:

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1605196621020626944?t=ExLtn-cJVWV2QhVOzi8jcQ&s=19

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1605204214514417664?t=J2E34f1R4PIKQ3ADbQvrZg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related