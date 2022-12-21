Morocco national team was given a resounding heroes welcome following their return from a historic campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions arrived back in Morocco on Tuesday evening after finishing fourth at the just-ended World Cup, becoming the first and only African team to reach that far in history.

Morocco broke the hoodoo of no African country ever reaching the last four of the global showpiece as they reached the semi-finals in Qatar.

Morocco toppled a Group which had second-ranked in the World, Belgium, last edition’s runners-up Croatia and Canada.

They beat Belgium and Canada and drew with Croatia which was the fourth time an African side has finished top of their group at the World Cup.

The North Africans faced Spain in the Round of 16 and saw off the European giants by beating them in post-match penalty shootouts after a goalless stalemate after extra time.

Morocco then faced Portugal in the quarter-finals and was able to beat them 1-0 to advance to the semi-finals, becoming the first African nation to be able to get to that stage.

They lost 2-0 to France in the semi-finals and subsequently lost 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff last Saturday.

The massive welcome by the players and the technical staff on their return from Qatar clearly shows how the people of Morocco appreciate and cherish the performance of the entire team during the World Cup.

Below are some photos of the massive crowd welcoming the team from Qatar:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIMrITWrM2s

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related