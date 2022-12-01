Morocco’s Show Of Bravery: A Delight For Africa

Morocco today, has proven to the world that the world cup is a levelling ground for all and that no team should be underrated.

Apparently, Belgium and Croatia were the top ranked team before the world cup began and nobody gave Morocco and Canada any chance of progressing into the next round. Hence, it wasn’t expected of Morocco to pull up any form of surprises.

However, the team should much believe and courage by defiling the odds before them to set up a world cup story that will forever last.

Just like Senegal, Morocco have once again proven that in subsequent world cups, African teams can go as far as winning the trophy with the proper energy and astute display of tactical discipline.

