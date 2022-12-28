Mother And Son Die In Road Crash In Taraba – (Photos)

A woman and her 20-year-old son have lost their lives in an accident that happened along Jalingo – Wukari road in Taraba State, IGBERETV reports.

It was gathered that Lolo Eucharia Onyeogaziri Obasi,52, and her son, Richard Chidera, were travelling to their hometown, Awgu in Enugu State when the accident happened.

A wake keep was held for them at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Yola in Adamawa state on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Mother and son will be laid to rest next year.



