MP Kemi Badenoch Meets With Okonjo-Iweala (Photos)

Yesterday, Right Honourable Kemi Badenoch (MP) met with W.T.O D.G Ngozi Okonjo Iweala at the W.T.O Headquarters in Geneva.
She tweeted:
At the @WTO yesterday in Geneva, meeting Director-General @NOIweala and speaking at a panel on #Tradeforwomen.
The UK is playing a leading role – working with like-minded nations on shared ambitions for free markets, and supporting business resilience across the world ����
Source: https://twitter.com/KemiBadenoch/status/1600097161940652032?t=F05Klhm-gYsYYai4wYeV3g&s=19