My 6-Year Old Son Escape Death In A Ghastly Accident

Where do I start from, I have been in shock since the incidence, God is indeed faithful and compassionate I return all praises to Him.

After having their hair cut on the 22nd of Dec, my kids requested to visit their great grandma who leaves around that area, but on our way there the terrible accident happened. ( I don’t want to go into details how it happened cause everything is still playing in my head)

My son was unconscious with blood all over his head and face, I thought he was death cause he was in the theater for more 1hour before some people rush to me to come and hear my son crying. I kept crying and declaring my son’s name Emmanuel God is with you will die no way because Emmanuel is also the reason for this season’s celebration (Xmas). Prayers was offered even people I don’t know that witness the accident rushed there ready to donate blood in case of necessity.

I want to use this medium to once again thank especially the Doctor that God use to work and stitch his scalp and face together, he was actually going to his place of work saw the nature of the accident and decide to follow the bike men to the hospital where my son was rush to, we later got to know that he works in a different hospital but a specialist in such cases., to the people that rushed my son to that hospital God will reward them accordingly ( I don’t even know them I would have gone to their various home to thank them and to all d nurses and staff of Good Shepherd Medical Center Ayingba kogi State, thank you all and I pray God will always come through for you all in Jesus name.

An accident that claim 3 of my son’s teeth, the devil came to late, we give God the praise

Nairalander please wish us speed recovery, we have been discharged from the hospital.

Mod please push to the appropriate section

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related