“My Apologies To Anyone That I Have Offended” – Governor El-Rufai

About five months to the expiration of his tenure as Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has apologised to those he might have offended while in office.

The Kaduna state governor said this in Kaduna at the commissioning ceremony of the head office of the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, Daily Trust reports.

He said:

“We try to do what is right but only God is right, my apologies to anyone that I have offended, we have five months to go and I will like to leave and sleep in peace.”

