‘My Cheating Ex Girlfriend Is Threatening Me’

This is going to be a long write cos I want to go into details so you all will understand everything. Sorry for the typos in advance

I dated this girl for years. We used to live together before I relocated to another state.

So here is the full story. We started dating in early 2014 we were still teenagers. Tho I wasn’t the one that disvirgined her but she was good then. Her breasts and everything was firm and standing. Two years later she started giving me bad behaviors. I endured till I got tired by the end of 2016 and moved on because she started disrespecting me as well. I couldn’t take that and moved on.

Fast forward early 2020 she contacted me I asked how she got my number cos I changed numbers then. She said she got it from my sister. They were kind of close.

This girl pestered me and I don’t even know what she told or did to my sister but I found my sister begging on her behalf that I should accept her as well.

On a norm I wouldn’t have accepted her but because I wasn’t in a relationship then and konji was so on my neck I had no choice than to accept her back.

Thats how we came back and free sex was enough.we lived together I was the one paying the rent. I was providing and even got her a job she used o work and contribute and everything was good in the first 4 months until the fifth month she lost her job cos she made some mistakes and lost some money and her oga arrested her. I paid up and she said she won’t go back so that’s how she became a sit at home gf.

Fast forward I found out she was in contact with one of her exes. I even stumbled on their Facebook chat where she was asking the guy why he got married. The guy responded that he got tired of her ass the moment he realized she was dating one reverend father. Then I knew after our initial breakup this girl went on to become a LovePeddler.

So this girl kept disturbing this guy she will call him even though he told her was married she didn’t stop. The same way she was disturbing me early that year to come back. Anytime I confront her about this guy she’d lie that it’s the guy that’s disturbing her.

Lemme not bore you guys…so this girl proposed a business idea and since I had spare funds I wasn’t using then I found it cool and I gave her 200k to buy 20 bags of groundnuts. She said she had a woman she knows in her village that used to do the business. She was to send her the money to buy the groundnut and save it then when the prices go up we will sell and make double or triple profits.

So she sent me an account number to send the money to claiming it’s the woman’s son account number. Alas it was her ex’s account number because the account name matched with the Facebook name. When I confronted her she denied at first but later opened up and promised me not to worry that the guy was only going to withdraw the money and give to the woman as she didn’t have a bank account. I kept cool even though I felt betrayed.

Now instead of 20 bags of groundnut they bought only 15k. That covid affected the markets as people were scared to go to the markets and there was no groundnut to buy. OK send me pics of the 15 bags they bought it became wahala. It took weeks of postponement before the guy sent pics. At a time I got angry and collected her phone and called and the guy picked. I asked why is it a problem to send pics of the bags. The guy blatantly told me he doesn’t have any business with me that I should not call him. That really got me and I said it’s enough.

So I made my own plan. I exercised patience and forfeited the 50k. Cos it was obvious I wasn’t going to get the funds because when I asked to get my 50k they will say they are going to buy that I should chill. They are going to buy turned to weeks and months till I gave up.

So I waited and when it was the right time which was December we sold the groundnuts and I got profit of 100k. Cos it was sold at 20k each. So in total I made 300k. Minus my 200k that’s 100k profit. They ate the other 50k.

So i got the money and played along. I acted as if I don’t even know what was going. In fact I changed and started adapting to her games. I smash her more often than I used to and squeeze whatever was left of her fallen boobs to nothing. Like I made up my mind to use her and dump on the road side where she belonged. I accepted she was damaged and that was the only way to do away with someone like her.

Rent was due by March 2021. I started looking for a new apartment we was in January then. I got an apartment in another neighboring state not so far just 2k transport.

Fortunately enough for me she got a job and used to work 5 days and come home only by weekend. So I had enough time to orchestrate my plans cos this girl refused to leavve. I know some people might be wondering why I chose to run. She refused to leave me. She even called the police me when I told her I don’t want to do again. They said since she’s living with me and I was the one that brought her in town then I shouldn’t chase her out. I said ok

So I got my apartment and arranged the placed and she left for work on a blessed day and I used he opportunity to park my valuables and important properties and left. When she got home she called I told her I had traveled to Benin republic. She asked why I packed my things and my gen I told her I sold them to add money for my journey that I will be back.

I told her I will be back in a month that it’s a bug business and I will eventually hit big in two to three weeks then I will be back. She bought it

Few days later I changed my Sim and that was the end.

So fast forward to last month we met and this girl has become something else. Very dirty and unkempt. Indeed I tried for her but she really deserved where she is atm. She was really pissed when she saw me. She said lots of scary stuff even some people at the event were like what’s going on. She said she still has my pictures and I should think about that. That really spooked me.

The problem now is she’s still threatening that she knows I played her and she’s going to make sure she hurt me spiritually or in anyway for using her and running away leaving her with nothing. That she doesn’t care if it’s going to cost her life. She said this on the event day and just today someone called me telling me the same thing that she’s going about telling she’s going to make sure I am useless just like the way I made her. I don’t even want to mention the number of curses she placed on me on the event day.

What I want to know is how do I go about this. Is she just making empty threats or is it something I should take serious. If that’s the case then how do I go about it my brethren. I am seriously confused and kind of scared a bit to be honest.

Cos someone else could hear her and use that opportunity to hurt me then place it on her. Anything can happen when people go about saying they will hurt you. Help a brother with the right thing to do. Thanks

