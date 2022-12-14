‘My Christmas Is Set: See What I Bought For Just ₦50,000’ (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

See all I bought few minutes ago for just fifty thousand naira. Now my Christmas is set.

God no go shame us

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: