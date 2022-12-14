‘My Dead Neighbour’

ELDER

Saturday,, August 6, 2022

I went to “family house” to reconnect with my neighbours and barb my hair. My barber didn’t come in time though the salon was open as early as 8. Other barbers were already at work; but you know the thing with a black man, once he gets a good barber, it’s for life (or so it seems at most).

Took a blunt (will quit smoking this year), ate breakfast with my old neighbours, then went to work.

Sunday,, August 7, 2022

Before church, I went down back to the mainland, to trim my beards as I couldn’t do that the previous day. While I waited my turn, my neighbour of 22 years, Elder, (God rest his soul), came around.

All our adugbo Bro started teasing him amid heavy laughter (he was loved by all)

“Elder your mama n papa don go morning mass, second mass go start laidis, you no dey go church?

“Elder: As I dey here so, holy spirit dey my body. I be temple laidis, make una no worry.

Immediately he set his eyes on me, he screamed in delight, asked about my family n promised not to leave me unless I do Sunday for him.

Since I have a policy of giving people only what I take ( I don’t drink, plus he doesn’t roll a joint), I opted to buy him anything else he wanted to eat.

Na so Elder carry me, enter “family house”, from fried meats, to indomie to pepper soup, Elder had his fill. Though I didn’t know when he took one Budweiser.

He has a thing with drinks. He took one too many after that I guess. I left around evening.

Monday morning woke me up to a draw I won on sports betting that netted me 38k (Argentina Jnr vs Huracen), I went to work late though n dropped by at a warehouse close to my previous home later at noon.

At the warehouse, towards the side where they offload fridges, I saw my manchi, Bro Elder, with his Bongo White trousers n shoes with his worn out suit top. I just greet am dodge, so he doesn’t bill me like the Sunday that just finished yesterday. He was saying something about people not remembering him to give him driving jobs. That it was only when we need something that we remember people.

This was around after 1to 2.

Finally got home around 11 pm. As I laid to rest after freshening up, my younger sister screamed from her phone that “brother, my friend say brother elder af die”

I was like how come,?

Wetin you talk?

It’s a lie

Are you sure?

Who tell you?

Wetin happen?

…

Elder died at Ojodu Berger, same day at about to 9 in the morning, from a truck that lost its brakes. About four people died on the spot.

He was literally mangled with his insides strewn over the road among the wreckage.

WITH THE SAME CLOTHES I SAW HIM IN DURING 1-2PM!!

Few days, before he was laid to rest, I had a very very vivid dream (if it’s truly a dream),

He was angry, called me by my first name and said “Uchechukwu, I no happy. I dey vex”. I was glad to see him while muttering “Bro Elder, no vex” till I woke up.

This world has another dimension than what our senses n science defines n shows us.

I dedicate this post to all who passed away painfully this year.

