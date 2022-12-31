‘My Deaf Friend Was Scammed By Bet Scammer’

my deaf friend was scammed by a sport betting scammer, the scammer knew that my friend was deaf and kept asking him to use POS to pay for games and was giving him story instead of booking number

my deaf friend fell for the guys scam 4 times and how I’m getting to know about it because not only did the guy make the deaf person spend as much as ₦75,000 he also made the deaf guy to believe that if he should continue sending more money he will put him in a betting group to get benefit

my deaf friend is begging me to help him

another situation here is that he does not want to involve the deaf association because of the shame of revealing the scam he fell for because all the deaf community will hear about it

I’ve sent a message to EFCC on Facebook but no response yet

btw I’m also deaf (hard of hearing) so I alone can not do any process to help him recover his fund

so I need your suggestions

thank you

