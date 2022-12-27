My Dodo “Fried Plantains” Gallery

Lord knows I love fried plantain so much.

Not only do I love eating plantains (I eat it a lot, by the way), I also love taking beautiful pictures of them.

For that, I created this thread gallery specially for plantains, so that I can exhibit the pictures I take.

So, for posterity sake, I will be flooding this space with beautiful pictures upon pictures of delicious looking fried plantains (in different forms) I eat, with or without accompaniment.

Basically, I just want to leave my dodo imprints everywhere shaa.

Oh! And, judging by what I see on Instagram, I take some of the best looking plantain pictures…if I do say so myself.

That’s right!

By the way, Afrolems once started her food blogging journey on nairaland, and now she’s quite big and no longer active (on this forum), but she left her mark here, and I want to do the same – just in case.

And, she’s a big fan of plantain too.

So, here we go!

