My Ex Is Stalking Me And My Wife On Social Media

I’ve broken up with my ex for a year now, after I broke up I got married. I was the one who ended the relationship because she started misbehaving when she got into school, it seems she was tired of the relationship cus she met other guys who could give her what she wanted (I was the one who sponsored her schooling) so I ended it because It seems she was bigger than me and I couldn’t contain her anymore.

When I told i I didn’t want the relationship, she was suprised because I had spent a lot on her school so she thought I couldn’t end it cus I’ve invested in her school. But I shocked her and ended everything.

She started bragging that she would meet someone better than me and I said no problem There are a lot of guys out there she should try I luck. But I told her she might find a guy that’s richer than I am but she won’t find a guy like me. So I moved on with my life, not up to 3 months after we broke up she met someone else, the guy bought her an iPhone(she started freaking out about iPhone cus she sees girls in her school use it) the guy has a car and even rented a new apartment for her

Even after meeting this new guy she has been stalking me on social media, first it was facebook and Instagram but I ignored it (mind you she has blocked me on all social media platforms including whatsapp and my phone numbers)

So this morning my wife told me that she saw a friend request notification from someone on Facebook looked like my ex, but when she went to accept the friend request it has already been deleted. She later searched the name on Facebook and found out it was my ex.

I just told my wife not to answer her or anything.

I still wonder why she’s still stalking me on social media when she has obviously found someone she thinks it’s better than me.

I was thinking about calling her and warning her off my wife. I can take her stalking me and all but my wife is where it ends.

It’s been a year she should move on

