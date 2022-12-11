‘My Girlfriend Asked For ₦‎50k To Buy Christmas Things Few Days After My Dad’s Death’

Mod please I want this piece to be pushed to front-page this is happening to me though I have prepared my Mind to do what is in my mind but I want this honourable house to look into this

I was supposed to go and do marital introduction but because of my dad’s health which was going bad everyday I couldn’t. I thought maybe when we stabilise him a little then I can quickly arrange for introduction but sadly my beloved Dad passed away 4days later

I have been crying endlessly and been so weak and saddened just this morning this girl I was planning on spending the rest of my life with chatted me up saying that she has looking at me since that I don’t want to say anything concerning her Christmas things that she needs 50k to buy Christmas things. I was shocked to the bone haaaa why are you this heartless towards me? Does it mean you are not concerned about what I have been passing through, infact I don’t want to speak more because God already saved me from a heartless lazy woman.

To the women in this forum is it right to ask your fiancee Christmas Money in the midst of seeing him mourning of his late Dad just few days his dad died this attitude of this girl is it right?

