My Girlfriend Is A Cultist – Advice Needed

Hey Guys, I greet Una.

I had to create this account because my other Moniker is quite popular here.

So I’ll be brief (pardon my typos please)

So k met this girl a couple of months ago and she was really the ideal girl (or so to speak) anyone would want. She is really beautiful, she ticks every single checkbox I have.

We got talking and I started asking more about her and I discovered that she is a cultist. Not just any type, she has been the leader for more than 4 times. She is really really engrosses in it.

When she talks about their practices and missions they have carried out her eyes glow out of excitement. She is calm but she loves violence.

I’m scared and worried at the same time. I want to end it but I don’t want my life to end in the process. What do I do Guys.

Please Guys, I really need advices.

