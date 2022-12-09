‘My Husband Is On Dating App In The UK And Has Consistently Lied To Me’

I hope I get the right � reasons here than other channel here since this is the dating thread

My husband and I got married in 2021. He got a job in the UK middle of last year as a skilled worker. He was into tech before he left. Since then I’ve been the only one in the motherland while he consistently sent something home to cater for myself and rent. Plans are underway to join him as soon as I’m done with NYSC.

Last week, one of my friends in the UK hinted me about something that keeps giving me sleepless nights and terrible unrest. She’s a student there and we went to secondary school together. She happened to see my hubby on a dating website. She sent me screenshot of his profile and my husband pictures are all there. Everything. She’s on the dating app too.

I confronted my husband after several investigation of the geniuty of what I know. He only yield in after I sent him all evidence that I have. Now he tells me dating app is a norm in the UK and everyone is there. He said he’s only there to socialize and meet people, especially Nigerian, but not for dating.

This has caused some issues between us as I wasn’t really satisfied with this excuse. I’m tired of constantly thinking my husband is cheating on me.

I love my husband and he’s the only man I’ve ever known.

